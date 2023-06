Rowan County fire departments to test weather sirens Saturday Published 4:34 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

ROWAN COUNTY — As part of their quarterly testing procedures, fire departments around Rowan County will sound their weather alarms on Saturday.

The testing will be conducted at noon. During the test, fire department sirens across the county will activate and continuously sound until the test is complete.

Do not be alarmed by the sirens, it is only a test.