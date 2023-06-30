Construction at Macy’s continues with AC units, tour Published 11:39 am Friday, June 30, 2023

CHINA GROVE — The construction of the Macy’s Inc.’s distribution and fulfillment center continues with the placement today of some air conditioning units on the roof.

The Post received a video tour from Economic Development Commission’s Rod Crider and Mayor Charles Seaford touring the facility and discussing the progress and what the business will mean locally.

The new structure is located at the intersection of Interstate 85 (Exit 68) and Highway 152 and once completed, will be just about 1.4 millions square feet with a total investment of $584 million.

It will serve as Macy’s main shipping location for customers in the central southeastern United States, but will ship orders directly to customers nationwide, accounting for nearly 30 percent of the retailer’s digital supply chain capacity once fully operational.

Macy’s is expected to employ 2,800 positions at the fulfillment center. New job opportunities will be posted on macys.com/jobs as they become available prior to launching operations.