Rowan-Cabarrus Community College announces President’s List Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

SALISBURY — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has announced students who earned President’s List recognition for the Spring 2023 term. The President’s List recognizes full-time students achieving a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester. Students and their families were invited to attend a reception in their honor.

“It is with great pleasure that I congratulate each of these students on this tremendous accomplishment,” said Dr. Carol. S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “I believe that education is the best investment anyone can make, and I applaud the dedication of these students and wish them continued success.”

Rowan-Cabarrus President’s List (Rowan County) – Spring 2023:

China Grove:Maitland Brianna Allman, Kathie Marie Anderson, Hailey Kay Blevins, Paula Marie Collins, Brian David Cook, Katlin M. Duvall, Ryan Hilderbrand, Faith Lambert, Michael Allan Lewis, Madison Grace Morgan, Logan Cole Rivers, Ayanna Smith, Kenan Isaiah Starnes, Valerie Lauren Webster and Kyana Malea Wood

Cleveland:Anna Leigh Harrison

Gold Hill: Dawson B. Barnhardt-Goodman and Gavin Thomas Everett

Granite Quarry:Stephen P. Manning

Kannapolis:Michelle Anderson, Madeleine Ashlee-Jane Antinucci, Maggie Paige Baucom, Rebecca Joyce Beaver, Jesse Giovanni Bernal, Jaden Nicole Blankenship, Alexa Rose Caramico-Wilson, Maria Guadalupe Castillo-Ochoa, Michael Thomas Cline, Charisma Collins, Sydney Rose Conrad, Kevin Cortes Garduno, Monique Latoya Daley, Ashleigh Nichole Davis, Alexandra Jade Gassler, Fallon Nicole Gulledge, Leighann Michelle Harris, Sophia Elise Hayes, Erin Elizabeth Haywood, James M. Howdeshell, Jennifer Huerta Martinez, Mary F. Linker, Amber Nicole McKee, Miranda Lynn Mena, Liam Murray, Jorge Alexander Ochoa, Edward Alexander Orinson, Daniel Daith Owens, Veronika Kim Parrilla, Mayra Ibeth Penaloza Albarran, Sage E. Perry, Nicole Adamaris Poore, Saira Rosaly Rodriguez Maldonado, Kasey Danielle Volpicelli, Latrell Webb, Laura Kate Wilson and Natalie Alina Wilson

Landis:Komlavi Holali Akoussah and Austin Lee Tilley

Mooresville:Andrew Christopher Abbott, Khai Allan Ayris, Laci Blake Ferno, Zachary Richard Markle, Emma D. Owens, Kyle Siegmann, Kelli Tucker and Debbie Whitehead

Mount Ulla:Sadie Elizabeth Bradford and Evan McNair Ridgeway,

Rockwell:Elizabeth Avalos, Kaytlin Nikolette Beachum, Alyssa Nicole Campbell, Michelle Chavez, Brandyn Allen Courtney, Sadie Vernice Hill, Nathan William Moore, Isaiah Gabriel Ramos, Rozalyn Grizel Walton

Salisbury:William Lewis Austin, Richard Allen Barbee, Jonathan Cody Bello, Anthony Alexander Beltran Rodriguez, Caitlin Grace Brackett, Mallory Alana Braun, Ashley Jade Briggs, Jeff Brock, Zachary Matthew Brown, Gabrielle Brown, Sandra Diana Covarrubias, Christina Diem Thi Do, Wesley Ethan Dyer, Mahayla Finney, Matthew J. Frank, Braulio Garcia-Aldaco, Cameron August Gaydick, Isidro Santiago Ginder, Xavier Keith Glover, Chandler Austin Goodman, Erica Allman Greer, Rachel Lynn Halcomb, Kayla Marie Heglar, Joshua Ryan Herndon, Ruth Abigail Hoar, Alex Van Holshouser, Tyrone Horton, Persephone J. Houston, Khai Du Huynh, Mya Marie Langford, Melanie Aidee Lujan, Crystal Dawn Majette, Janet Martinez-Trujillo, MacKenzie Martlock, Emily Makaylin Mitchell, Joseph D. Najarian, Natesha Roberta Neely, Mayra Martinez Rebollar, Tatiana Rigenhagen, Bianca Lizett Sanchez, Caleb Riggs Schell, Hope Alexia Spurlock, Christian Joseph Stebe, Johna Stewart, Mya Alexie Triplett, Victor Ronald Turner, Serena Diaz Twitty, Daniel Velazquez Perez, Katina Larraine White, Hailey Madison Wood, Alyssa Maylin Wood, Jaden Lily Wright and Joseph Yarsky

Spencer:Sonya Rummage Hooker