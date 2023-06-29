Letters to the Editor June 29 Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

Let’s talk about Faith 4th events

Once again, there are letter to the editor writers that don’t understand our traditions and how the Faith Event works. To the businesses who are withholding their money from sponsorship of the events at Faith. Who Is really being hurt? Local high school organizations, Boy Scout troops, local needy families who need help to pay bills and rent, children’s homes, community and university scholarships, cancer fighting events, along with many other organizations who have received donations from the Faith Events through the years.

Sponsor money does not go towards paying for the parade. It goes to funding the entertainment that draws people to the multiple day events. The parade is only a small part of the entire Faith 4th Celebration. The local American Legion and their Auxiliary, the local Jaycees and Civitans have worked hard to make the entire event successful and have been responsible for making these donations.

As noted before, several local liberals have once again self-appointed themselves as the savior of Black families who in their minds, must be too weak to speak for themselves. These are the same liberals who are marching for pro-abortion. As I stated in a previous letter, in my mind that is hurting the black communities of our state as that is the leading cause of black baby death in America. I find that there is a small number of northern transplants that think they need to straighten out (in their minds) these stupid, white trash Southerners.

Despite denials, they are aiming this at the descendants of Confederate States of America soldiers. The war was much more complex than just about slavery. Take your blinders off and see that not all Blacks of that time were slaves. And know that there were free men of color who not only fought for the South but also owned slaves. Also, know that northern ships brought slaves to this country through northern ports. This small group is totally wrong when they say “no Black person” “views the Confederate Battle Flag in a positive way.” Listen to the late, great scholar Walter Williams concerning the flag.

It was also stated that “local organization or companies in Rowan County should carefully consider what message they want to convey to the public.” They are correct!… It’s a double edge sword. Some of those sponsors who have pulled out of the Faith 4th are now sponsoring Salisbury LGBTQ+ “pride week.” Where is the equality and tolerance there?

One last suggestion; To all of the minions afraid of marchers in the parade; PLEASE stay home or go somewhere else on the 4th. Folks don’t want you or your friends to be frightened by the marchers in the Faith parade. Stop trying to spoil others’ enjoyment.

— Michael Chapman

Rowan County (and PROUD Southerner)

—

Pride Month

It’s here folks. We knew it was coming. Pride Month – when the virtue signalers pay homage to homosexuality and poke their finger in the eyes of the majority who don’t hold homosexual acts in such high esteem.

Now before my woke friends have a stroke, let me say that I believe we are all equal, and respect individual’s rights to live whatever lifestyle they choose. I also respect parent’s right to expose their children to homosexuality and tell them it’s good, even though I don’t understand why one would choose to do so. Congratulations to the homosexual lobby for the supreme court’s codification of same-sex marriage.

But gay rights apparently are no longer the real issue as (for example) business owners are taken to court for exercising a conscience-based objection to providing services for same-sex weddings. That’s as wrong as it would be to require a bookstore to sell confederate flags it considers offensive. But forced acceptance is now a goal.

When taken as a whole, the Bible is pretty clear as to God’s view of homosexual acts, so I doubt He’s thrilled to see His rainbow co-opted as a universal virtue signal of wokeness and “diversity”. The fact that prominent Salisbury churches and faith-based human service organizations are sponsors of Salisbury’s pride festival is a sad indicator of what lies ahead as “gender affirming care” (transgenderism) of children is becoming the next issue of the day.

Would those and other sponsors also approve the LA Dodger’s community service award to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence – a gay men’s group who dress in drag as nuns to mock the Catholic church? If you haven’t seen the video of the “sisters”, practically nude, pole dancing around a cross where one of them hangs in mockery of Jesus being crucified, I’d advise you not to – unless you need further proof that there’s no bottom to this pit.

You would think that as woke businesses and corporations kowtow to the “homosexual community”, they would be flooded with demands to display a moral backbone, but in the “court of public opinion” most conservatives, Christians, and others who strive to maintain high standards have failed to show up for the trial. In the “culture war”, they are for the most part, AWOL.

May I suggest if you are tired of being force fed “pride”, you choose one company, or organization promoting it and point out what homosexual sex really looks like. Be as graphic as you like. Perhaps they’ll conclude that homosexuality is not something to be proud of or celebrate.

— Tim Deal

Salisbury