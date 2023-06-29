Bethel Evangelical Lutheran awards annual scholarships
SALISBURY — Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 355 East Ridge Road in Salisbury, has presented the Link/Glover/McCombs Scholarships every year since 1985. This year’s recipients were recognized on June 18.
The 2023-24 school year recipients:
- Anna Lingle, Walden University
- Kegan Crowell, Newberry College
- Dominick Crowell, University of South Carolina Beaufort – Bluffton
- Brooke Kennerly, Appalachian State University
- Rayland Anderson, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Regan Anderson, Western Carolina University
- Madelyn VonCanon, Appalachian State University
- Jonathan Spry, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College