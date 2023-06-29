Bethel Evangelical Lutheran awards annual scholarships

Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 355 East Ridge Road in Salisbury, has presented the Link/Glover/McCombs Scholarships every year since 1985. This year’s recipients were recognized on June 18.

The 2023-24 school year recipients:

  • Anna Lingle, Walden University
  • Kegan Crowell, Newberry College
  • Dominick Crowell, University of South Carolina Beaufort – Bluffton
  • Brooke Kennerly, Appalachian State University
  • Rayland Anderson, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
  • Regan Anderson, Western Carolina University
  • Madelyn VonCanon, Appalachian State University
  • Jonathan Spry, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

