Basketball: Rising sophomore has opportunity to play overseas Published 4:13 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Jaxson Martin, a rising sophomore basketball player at Carson, will have the thrill of wearing the red, white and blue of Team USA next summer.

Martin played on the Gray Stone jayvee team as a freshman and is transferring to Carson for his sophomore year.

After applications and interviews, Martin has been selected to be part of the StudentathleteWorld delegation that will compete at the 2024 United World Games.

This is an Olympic-style youth sports competition that plans to include 12 different sports and 10,ooo athletes from 50 countries. Student-athletes get the opportunity to see a different part of the world while playing the sport they are passionate about.

It’s going to be a 10-day adventure for Martin and is scheduled to take place on June 17-26, 2024. It will be combination of a European tour and an international basketball tournament that will be held in Klagenfurt, Austria.

He’ll get to see the sites and take historic tours of Italy, Germany and Austria, but the focal point for him will be the basketball.

Wih plane flights, lodging and food, it’s going to be an expensive trip. A gofundme account has been set up to raise funds for the trip.