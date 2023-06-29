Area Sports Briefs: Steedley steps down; big day for Burris Published 8:14 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

From staff reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- Ross Steedley (East Rowan) has stepped down as head baseball coach at Queens University of Charlotte.

Steedley earned his first collegiate head coaching job with the Royals in April 2020, guiding the Royals to a 55-81 record over the past three seasons.

This season Steedley guided Queens to a 17-38 overall record in the Royals’ first Division I season.

•••

UNC center fielder Vance Honeycutt (Salisbury) made the All-ACC Academic team.

Local golf

Cooper Burris, a rising senior at Northwest Cabarrus, shot 3-under 68 at the Country Club of Salisbury and tied for second in US Junior Amateur qualifying.

The top four qualified.

Tip Price (Greenville, S.C.) shot 67. Pennson Badgett (Kings Mountain) shot 68. Drew Yeagley shot 69 and won a playoff for the final spot with an eagle.

They’ll play in the tournament at Daniel Island Club in Charleston, S.C., on July 24-29.

Burris, from Kannapolis, shot 69 in Rowan Masters qualifying at Warrior and won matches in that tournament.

GARS

GARS members played at Warrior this week.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Larry Petrea with a net of 62.76.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Nelson Earnhardt with a net of 63.03.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Reid Bradshaw with a net of 60.57.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Jim Brown with a net of 58.65.

Petrea shot 2-under 69 to take low gross, while Brown won low net.

Super Senior winner was Norman Schenk with a net of 62.94.

Shooting their age or better were Petrea, 71, who shot a 69; Donald Martin, 79, who shot 79; Clyde Crawford, 81, who shot an 81, Brown, 83, who shot an 83, and Dale Cobb, 84, who shot 80.

McCanless Couples

David & Azalee Huneycutt and Ty & Bev Cobb were the first-place team in this week’s McCanless Couples play.

Ralph & Pam Carver and Cindy & Todd Cleary placed second.

Closest to pin winner was Todd Cleary.

Azalee Huneycutt won longest putt.

Little League softball

Rowan Little League accomplished its usual trifecta and added District 2 championships in 8U and 10U softball to the 12U District 2 title it won earlier.

State tournaments are next.

The 8U team will play at Lake Norman.

The 10U team heads to Durham.

The 12U state tournament is hosted by Pitt County.