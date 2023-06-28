Blotter for June 28
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023
In Salisbury Police reports
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 600 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard between 10:50-10:55 a.m. on June 26. The total estimated loss was $100.
- A burglary reportedly occurred in the 2500 block of Old Wilkesboro Road around 9 p.m. on June 24.
- An assault reportedly occurred in the 200 block of West D. Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on June 26.
- Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, 46, was charged with impaired driving on June 26.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- A burglary reportedly occurred on Clint Drive in Cleveland between 11:16 a.m.-12:36 p.m. on June 25.
- A sexual assault reportedly occurred on Bostian Road in China Grove around 2:24 p.m. on June 16. It was reported on June 25.
- Brandon Ciyon Jowers, 22, was charged with possession of marijuana .5-1.5 ounces, speeding 15 mph more than posted speed limit, reckless driving and displaying an expired registration plate on June 25.
- Jordan Caleb Dillard, 19, was charged with altering, destroying, removing ID marks from personal property, possession of marijuana .5-1.5 ounces, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule-II controlled substance on June 25.