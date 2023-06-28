Blotter for June 28

In Salisbury Police reports

Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, 46, was charged with impaired driving on June 26.

An assault reportedly occurred in the 200 block of West D. Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on June 26.

A burglary reportedly occurred in the 2500 block of Old Wilkesboro Road around 9 p.m. on June 24.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 600 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard between 10:50-10:55 a.m. on June 26. The total estimated loss was $100.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

A burglary reportedly occurred on Clint Drive in Cleveland between 11:16 a.m.-12:36 p.m. on June 25.

A sexual assault reportedly occurred on Bostian Road in China Grove around 2:24 p.m. on June 16. It was reported on June 25.

Brandon Ciyon Jowers, 22, was charged with possession of marijuana .5-1.5 ounces, speeding 15 mph more than posted speed limit, reckless driving and displaying an expired registration plate on June 25.