Pair of unrelated assaults land two Rowan County men behind bars Published 12:10 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

SALISBURY — Two Rowan County men were arrested over the weekend for unrelated incidents in which they both allegedly assaulted their female partners.

Joshua Wayne Cobb, 35, of Salisbury, was arrested in the 300 block of Farm House Road around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday and charged with assault by strangulation and assault on a female.

Cobb was wanted for his alleged role in a June 15 dispute that left a woman in the 1400 block of Old Cress Road bruised and bloodied.

Reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office indicated that the female victim had bruises and lacerations of “various severity.”

The reports also cited a blue and black contusion above the right eye, lacerations on her arms, bruises on her triceps and an abrasion on her throat.

The victim reportedly told investigators that she and Cobb became involved in an argument about her friendship with another person.

At the time, Cobb was unable to be located. Investigators took out warrants on him, leading to his apprehension.

Just a day before, a Gold Hill woman checked into the Atrium Health emergency room in Stanly County around 7:30 a.m.

The man who dropped her off, later identified as Clint Mills, reportedly told hospital staff that the woman had sustained injuries in a car accident involving a deer.

After Mills left, the female victim reportedly told her nurses that Mills had inflicted her injuries. Warrants were subsequently taken out for Mills.

Mills’ truck was seen on a road near his home. A spokesperson with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said that it appeared as though Mills was trying to hide his vehicle.

Mills was charged with assault by strangulation, assault on a female and assault causing serious bodily injury.

Bonds were not issued for either arrest.