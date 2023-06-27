Lady Legion softball: Rowan wins vs. Davidson County Published 11:48 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — A dark storm rolled in, bringing an end to Monday’s game in the fifth inning, but a 5-2 win against Davidson County was official for the Rowan County Lady Legion softball team.

Rowan head coach Allie Lyerly said the team got great pitching from Kaley “KP” Pfister, a young East Rowan hurler.

Mackenzie Misenheimer, the former East Rowan star, is back from Chowan University to play and had two hits and scored two runs.

Kady Collins, another East player, had two hits and knocked in a run.

Salisbury High slugger Katie Peeler, a Furman commit, had a hit and two RBIs.

West Rowan grad Karsen Simpson, an Emory & Henry recruit, had a hit and drove in a run.

Rowan County (2-2) is playing games this season at Catawba’s Whitley Field.

The Lady Legion format has been been changed this season, with one seven-inning game instead of two five-inning games.

Rowan opened with a 12-6 loss to Mint Hill. Peeler hit two homers in that one.

Rowan won 10-7 at Hudson and lost 5-1 to a strong Wilkes County squad.

Rowan is scheduled to play Asheville on Wednesday.