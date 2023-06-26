Little League softball: Rowan 12U team wins district, qualifies for state Published 3:54 am Monday, June 26, 2023

Staff report

Rowan County Little League 12U softball is headed to another state tournament.

Rowan won District 2 for the eighth straigh time, beating Northwest Forsyth 13-0 and topping East Surry 13-0 and 6-1.

The host for the state tournament is Pitt County (Greenville). The tournament begins on July 7.

Team members are Addison Barrier, Remi Hagerty, CJ Haines, Ansley Jenkins, Megan Linebarger, Makynzie Melchor, Cressley Patterson, Ashlyn Pfister, LeNiyah Ratcliffe, Tenley Shell, Bristol Smith and Emma Smith.

Steve Yang is the manager. Coaches are Donnell Poole and Jeff Bernhardt.