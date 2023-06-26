Little League softball: Rowan 12U team wins district, qualifies for state

Published 3:54 am Monday, June 26, 2023

By Post Sports

Rowan's Cressley Patterson, photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

Rowan County Little League 12U softball is headed to another state tournament.

Rowan won District 2 for the eighth straigh time, beating Northwest Forsyth 13-0 and topping East Surry 13-0 and 6-1.

The host for the state tournament is Pitt County (Greenville). The tournament begins on July 7.

Team members are Addison Barrier, Remi Hagerty, CJ Haines, Ansley Jenkins, Megan Linebarger, Makynzie Melchor, Cressley Patterson, Ashlyn Pfister, LeNiyah Ratcliffe, Tenley Shell, Bristol Smith and Emma Smith.

Steve Yang is the manager. Coaches are Donnell Poole and Jeff Bernhardt.

More Sports

Photo gallery: Rowan Masters

College baseball: Florida scores 24 runs, forces decisive Game 3

American Legion baseball: Rowan County on a roll, wins 3 more

Champion Michael Swaringen and runner-up Brian Jones

Local golf: Swaringen wins Rowan Masters

Print Article