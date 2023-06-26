Area Sports Briefs: White makes Triple A debut, to pitch in Futures Game in July Published 9:31 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

From staff reports

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Owen White (Carson) made his Triple-A debut on Friday as the Round Rock Express hosted the Sacramento River Cats.

White pitched five innings, allowed one hit, three walks and two runs.

White pitched three scoreless innings in his last Double-A game before being promoted.

White, rated as the Texas Rangers No. 2 prospect, is one of the players chosen to play in the Futures Game that will be staged in Seattle on July 8 as part of the All-Star Game Week. That game will include a host of first-round picks and the top prospect for most organizations.

HS girls

Salisbury announced that Roarke Burton will be the new girls tennis coach for the Hornets.

Burton is a Salisbury grad (2019) and UNC grad (2023) who starred in tennis, swimming and cross country for the Hornets.

HS basketball

East Rowan’s Mary Church was MVP of Coker’s camp.

•••

Salisbury’s MaKayla Noble was offered by the Univerity of Albany.

Summer baseball

South Rowan’s Marshal Faw, a rising junior, sruck out eight batters in three innings and was clocked at 84 mph.

The 16-year-old right-hander plays for the 5 Star Carolina 16U team.