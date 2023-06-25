Two arrested following Rowan County search warrant Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 25, 2023

SALISBURY — Two Salisbury men were arrested on Thursday after detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, assisted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team, executed a search warrant.

The residence is located at 839 Leach Road in Salisbury. The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into a breaking and entering and larceny of firearms incident.

During the search warrant, William Michael Schell, 47, was arrested when he was found on the property in a vehicle possessing a 12-gauge shotgun with numerous rounds of ammunition. Schell is a convicted felon which restricts him from having any firearm.

Schell was charged with possessing a firearm by a felon and possessing drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $25,000.

The second individual arrested at the residence was Dustin Wayne Reid, 21, who was wanted by the North Carolina Division of Adult Correction.

Reid reportedly absconded from probation and had been on the run for months. He was in a compartment built into the residence floor, reportedly attempting to hide. His current charges in Rowan County are cited as failure to appear. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Schell’s criminal history touches numerous states, including New York, South Carolina, North Carolina and Florida.

Reid was wanted in South Carolina and Florida, but neither warrants were extraditable.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office indicated that other arrests would be forthcoming from this investigation.