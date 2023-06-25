‘Resounding success’ — Partners In Learning inch closer to fundraising goal Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 25, 2023

SALISBURY — Partners In Learning hosted a fundraising event to support its outdoor learning environment on Saturday.

The event was part of its Partnering For Our Future Capital Campaign.

The campaign is raising funds to support the construction of the new Partners In Learning facility, along with an expansive outdoor learning area, which will include a fully inclusive outdoor learning area. The facility is located on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Salisbury.

“Our recent fundraising event, Soar With Us, was a resounding success, raising $43,000 to support our outdoor learning program,” said Amy Vestal, the Partners In Learning development director. “The event was a fun-filled evening, with guests enjoying games and entertainment while also contributing to a great cause. We are proud to report that we are now 96 percent of the way to our fundraising goal, thanks to the generosity of our community.”

The executive director of Partners In Learning, Norma Honeycutt, added, “Our Soar With Us to the Finish Line was an incredible event. We were thrilled to be able to hold it on the grounds of our new site. Hen Henderlite, Shari Graham and Ashley Currin far exceeded any expectations. They are truly three strong, creative, passionate women who want to make a difference in the lives of families and children in our community. We are excited about the money that was raised and the nature opportunities it will provide for years to come.”

The funds raised will go directly towards supporting Partners In Learning’s outdoor learning program, which provides students with opportunities to connect with nature and engage in hands-on learning experiences.

“This program is an important part of our mission, providing a well-rounded education that prepares students for success in all areas of life,” Vestal said. “The mission of our outdoor learning space is to cultivate a holistic outdoor environmental education that promotes children’s physical, mental and emotional health while creating effective stewards and good global citizens. Our vision is to have an outdoor learning environment for all children in Rowan County to learn through the natural environment that is a place of healing and growth.”

Children are curious explorers and discoverers. By allowing them to explore the environment around them, you are igniting their sense of learning. It takes them beyond the constraints of a teacher-led curriculum and expands their understanding of their discoveries. Children develop more comprehensive knowledge about their world when they can watch, observe, predict, and learn in the moment.

“We recognize the importance of outdoor learning for young children and families,” Vestal said. “Studies have shown that children who spend time outdoors have better physical health, cognitive development and emotional well-being. That’s why we are calling on our community to help us reach the last 4 percent of our fundraising goal to support outdoor learning initiatives providing access to outdoor learning opportunities for children and families who might not otherwise have the chance to experience the benefits of nature.”

Krissy Weeks, the outdoor exploration teacher for Partners In Learning, recalls the impact she felt during the event.

“I felt the generosity of our community as I shared my passion and vision for Partners In Learning’s outdoor areas,” Weeks said. “During our event, we had a grandmother from the community notice we were having an event and walked over asking for resources for her grandson, who has special needs. The grandmother was so excited that we are coming to the community and hopes to enroll her grandson once we are open. Our clinical director Cassie was also attending the event, so I connected the grandmother with her.”

The Partners In Learning clinical director, Cassie Karriker, added, “We receive calls and emails daily from parents needing help. We understand that raising a child with special needs can be challenging, and we want to ensure that no family in our community faces this challenge alone. Our team of experts is dedicated to providing the best care and resources to these children, ensuring they have access to the same opportunities as their peers.”

Vestal extended gratitude to those who contributed to the event.

“Together, we are making a difference in the lives of our students and helping to create a brighter future for our community,” Vestal said.

Henderlite, who is the For Our Future Capital Campaign chair, also extended her appreciation to the community.

“On behalf of everyone at Partners in Learning and the children we serve, I want to thank the sponsors and attendees of the Soar With Us to the Finish Line event,” Henderlite said. “I am excited for the future of Partners in Learning and the scores of children that will benefit from the community’s kindness.”