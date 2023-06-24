Rockwell Rock the Park hits high note Published 12:10 am Saturday, June 24, 2023

ROCKWELL — Communities across the county are developing annual celebrations to bring residents together to get to know one another and rekindle a sense of unity, and Rockwell is no exception.

This past weekend the town kicked off what it hopes will be an annual Rock the Park event that ran for most of the day Saturday at Rockwell Park.

Numerous tents were set up by vendors who ran the gamut from businesses to local crafters to community organizations offering raffles and information. The Civitans had a tent where they were holding a fundraiser to help a 17-year-old local man who has been diagnosed with CRPS disease, a particularly disabling illness.

A local church was handing out seed packets encouraging visitors to plant seeds of kindness.

Small businesses were offering sales of merchandise and discounts on services, and local crafters had handmade wares for sale.

There were just shy of 10 food trucks on site offering everything from barbecue to donuts to ice cream for purchase, and bands took turns performing under the permanent canopy near the playground.

“This is the first time we’ve ever held this and we are hoping it becomes an annual event,” said Mayor Pro Tem Chris Cranford. He credited fellow alderman Dillon Brewer with getting the idea up and running. “It took a little young blood to head this up, and he’s done a fantastic job.”

For his part, Brewer was pleased with the turnout.

“I know there is a lot going on today, and I know some have said the park is a little out of the way, but it’s our park, and can be a great gathering place, but we need to help it become that,” said Brewer. “The goal is for this to grow every year and become a signature event.”

Sandy Mullins, 12, who was visiting her aunt and uncle for the day, was playing frisbee on the grass and trying to eat a donut at the same time.

“I think I’m making a mess, but this is fun,” she said. “I didn’t know we were coming here, but I like it, especially the food.”

Big Break, a band out of China Grove that has developed a local following, performed a number of their songs later in the afternoon. David Myers, who is the founder of the band, songwriter, guitarist and lead singer, was in a motorcycle crash in 2014 that left him paralyzed from mid-chest down, but he has retained the use of his hands and arms. He and his band mates continue to perform locally and have released a 10-song album.

Brewer said part of the plan was to keep participation as “local as possible.”