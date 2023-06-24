Local golf: Wild first round at Rowan Masters Published 2:33 am Saturday, June 24, 2023

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Pro Brian Lee measured rthis week’s ainfall at Warrior at 8.5 inches, but the annual Rowan Masters golf tournament went on as scheduled.

An exciting first round on Friday was ruled by the high-school age golfers — East Rowan went 3-for-3 — and there were major upsets as the field was trimmed from 32 to 16.

Qualifying medalist and No. 1 seed Wiliam Little and No. 3 seed Chris Owen were eliminated in Friday’s match play by No. 32 Cade Cranfield and No. 30 Ryan Burke.

Northwest Cabarrus golferCooper Burris is the No. 2 seed. He did survive the opening round.

Second-round matches are scheduled to get under way on Saturday at 8 a.m., with afternoon quarterfinals around 1 p.m.

First-round results

(32) Cade Cranfield d. (1) William Little, 1-up

(16) Brady McIntyre d. (17) Ricky Adams, 4 and 3

(8) Keith Dorsett d. (25) Bubba Hendren, 4 and 3

(9) Brandon Phillips d. (24) Derek Lipe, 3 and 1

(4) Michael Swaringen d. (29) Joe Clements, 4 and 3

(13) Sean Kramer d. (30) Chad Smith, 4 and 3

(5) Luke Nelson d. (28) Clay Swaim, 5 and 3

(12) Randy Cooper d. (21) Chris Harte, 1-up

(2) Cooper Burris d. (31) Cameron Spencer, 3 and 2

(15) Landon Merrell d. (18) Shane Benfield, 3 and 2

(7) Brian Jones d. (26) Kevin Stimberis, 4 and 3

(10) Hank Robins d. (23) Dan Hurd, 3 and 2

(30) Ryan Burke d. (3) Chris Owen, 1-up

(19) Andrew Morgan d. (14) Robert Shoaf, 3 and 2

(6) Chad Frye d. (27) Scott Fagg, 6 and 4

(11) Jaden Sprinkle d. (22) Aric Burkhart, 4 and 3

Second round, early Saturday

(32) Cade Cranfield vs. (16) Brady McIntyre

(9) Brandon Phillips vs. (8) Keith Dorsett

(4) Michael Swaringen vs. (13) Sean Kramer

(12) Randy Cooper vs. (5) Luke Nelson

(2) Cooper Burris vs. (15) Landon Merrell

(7) Brian Jones vs. (10) Hank Robins

(30( Ryan Burke vs. (19) Andrew Morgan

(6) Chad Frye vs. (11) Jaden Sprinkle