Library Notes: Imagine Circus: Time with Tain to perform during RPL’s Summer Reading Week 4 Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 24, 2023

Rowan Public Library

Rowan Public Library is partnering with Imagine Circus for the program “Imagine Circus: Time with Tain” the week of June 26-29. This 45-60-minute program, which is part of the library’s “Children’s Big Show Series,” is open to children ages 5 to 11, but all ages are welcome. Performances will be held at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) on Monday, June 26, at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., and on Thursday, June 29, at 2 p.m.; RPL South (China Grove) on Tuesday, June 27, at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; RPL East (Rockwell) on Wednesday, June 28, at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and RPL West (Cleveland) on Thursday, June 29, at 10:30 a.m.

Imagine Circus is an entertainment company that offers a variety of experiences such as living art, catering services, circus performances and party activators. This week’s Big Show performance features Tain, one of Imagine Circus’ most riveting performers. Also known as “The Knife Juggler,” Tain’s juggling skills are unmatched. Children attending the show will see him juggling feathers, clubs, balls, fruit and fire. Throughout his performance, Tain’s engaging personality will delight and entertain your child. Visit the website www.imaginecircus.com if you want to learn more about Imagine Circus and Time with Tain.

School-age programs are designed for rising kindergarten through fifth graders, though all ages are welcome, and the programs last approximately one hour. Each week, children can enter the weekly prize drawing by turning in a “Reader Book Review” before the program begins. A responsible caretaker (age 16+) must accompany children 8 and under. For more information about Big Show performances, contact Youth Services Supervisor Wendy Campbell at 704-216-8258 or Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov or go to bit.ly/RPLSummer23.

Summer Reading for Children also includes weekly storytime programs. “Books and Babies” (infants to 12 months) runs June 12-July 6. This interactive, 20-25-minute program is designed for infants up to one year and their caretakers. Books and Babies will be hosted each week at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. and at RPL South (China Grove) on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m.

“Mother Goose on the Loose Baby and Toddler Time” (infants to 35 months) runs June 12-July 20. The interactive, 20-25-minute program is designed for children from infants up to 35 months old and their caretakers. Mother Goose on the Loose Baby and Toddler Time will be hosted by each RPL branch: Mondays at RPL West (Cleveland) at 10 a.m.; Tuesdays at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 10 a.m.; Wednesdays at RPL South (China Grove) at 10 a.m.; and Thursdays at RPL East (Rockwell) at 10 a.m.

“Spectacular Storytimes” (preschool to first grade) runs June 12-July 20. This interactive, 30-45-minute program is designed for preschool children 3 to 6 years old and their caretakers. Summer Storytimes will be held hosted by each RPL branch: Mondays at RPL West (Cleveland) at 11 a.m.; Tuesdays at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays at RPL South (China Grove) at 11 a.m.; and Thursdays at RPL East (Rockwell) at 11 a.m.

Storytimes will be held outdoors as weather permits. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite lawn chairs, picnic blankets or mats. A responsible caretaker (age 16+) must accompany children 8 and under. For more information about RPL’s Summer Reading for Children, contact Youth Services Supervisor Wendy Campbell at 704-216-8258 or Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov or go to bit.ly/RPLSummer23.

Summer Reading for Teens this week includes a Tabletop Roleplaying Game at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury). On Tuesday, June 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., teens ages 11-17 are invited to play a tabletop roleplaying game where they will slay dragons and find treasure! All materials will be provided, and no experience is necessary. For more information, contact Young Adult Librarian Amanda Brill at 704-216-8268 or Amanda.Brill@rowancountync.gov or go to bit.ly/RPLSummer23.

Summer Reading for Adults ages 18 and up will include two programs this week. On Tuesday, June 27, at 6 p.m., join RPL West (Cleveland) for “Puzzle Pandemonium.” Register a team of 2-4 people to compete in a puzzle building competition! Teams will work to construct identical jigsaw puzzles within a 1-hour time frame. Prizes will be awarded to the quickest puzzlers; light refreshments will be provided. Registration is required; spots for teams are limited. To learn more or register a team to compete, contact Sydney at 704-216-7841 or email Sydney.Smith@rowancountync.gov.

On Tuesday, June 27, at 6 p.m., adults are invited to attend The Book Bites Book Club, a hybrid adult program that meets in person at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) and online via Zoom. Light refreshments will be provided for in-person attendees. The book selection for this meeting is “The Social Instinct: How Cooperation Shaped the World” by Nichola Raihani. To learn more, obtain a copy of the book, or get Zoom meeting information, contact Paulette at Paulette.Stiles@rowancountync.gov.

Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading programming and events are sponsored by the Friends of Rowan Public Library. For information about the Friends of RPL, go to www.friendsofrpl.org. To learn more about RPL’s Summer Reading 2023, visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org, or call 980-432-8670. For assistance with ADA accommodations, call 704-216-8240.