High school baseball: All-Rowan County coach and players Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 24, 2023

Coach of the Year

Seth Graham, West

West had a 19-7 season that included two wins against an East Rowan squad that was one of the state’s strongest. The South Piedmont Conference co-champs benefited from a huge comeback season by pitcher Corbin Bailey, and a strong freshman group showed it was ready to handle the varsity level.

Graham also was SPC Coach of the Year. He’s the Rowan County Coach of the Year for the fourth time, but for the first time since 2017. With a 141-63 record in nine seasons, he has the most victories of any West head baseball coach.

All-Rowan County baseball

East (6)

• Cobb Hightower, Jr. SS — UNC commit batted .515 with a county-leading 51 hits and 44 RBIs. South Piedmont Conference and Rowan County Player of the Year.

• Chance Mako, Sr. P/1B — N.C. State signee and likely draft pick had a strong two-way season with seven mound wins and a county-leading seven homers. SPC Pitcher of the Year.

• Blake Hill, Sr. 3B — Catawba signee batted .512 and hit .528 in SPC games. Five homers and 35 RBIs.

• Morgan Padgett, Sr. P/1B — UNC Pembroke recruit also shined as a two-way. He won eight games, while batting .391 with 30 RBIs.

• Logan Dyer, Jr. 2B — Catawba commit scored 33 runs and won three on the mound.

• McCall Henderson Jr. DH/OF — Batted .395 with 33 RBIs.

West (5)

• Luke Graham, Sr. 2B — Stroked 43 hits and batted .506.

• Corbin Bailey, Jr. P — Undefeated ace pitcher (7-0) with a 1.74 ERA.

• Matthew Connolly, Sr. C — Surry Community College signee had 12 doubles, scored 24 runs, hit West’s only two homers.

• Drew Burton Jr., 3B/P — Solid two-way player had 22 RBIs, won four on the mound and saved three.

• Cole Blevins Fr., OF — A terror at the end of the season, he batted .324 with nine doubles and 20 RBIs.

Carson (4)

• Hayden Simmerson, Sr. P — Rowan County Pitcher of the Year had dominant mound season with 105 strikeouts and a 1.00 ERA. Catawba signee slugged five homers with team-high 23 RBIs.

• Cameron Burleyson, Sr. C — Catawba signee didn’t post big stats, but was outstanding receiver and team leader.

• Jacob Efird, Sr. IF — Socked two homers and led Cougars with .315 batting average.

• Mikey Beasley, Sr. P — Surry Community College signee had three mound wins and a lot of solid starts with no decisions in a tough league.

Salisbury (2)

• Mike Geter, Jr. OF — Batted .411 with 24 steals and 26 runs.

• Evan Koontz, So. P/IF — Batted .418 with 22 RBIs and handled a lot of the pitching for the Hornets.

South (1)

• Haiden Leffew, Sr. P/1B — On the mound, the Wake Forest signee and potential draft pick gave the Raiders a chance every time and he swung a productive bat.

North (1)

Malakie Harris, Sr. 3B/P — Provided the power for the Cavaliers and had some solid mound outings.