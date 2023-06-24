Head on collision hospitalizes China Grove police officer; other driver arrested for DWI Published 12:05 am Saturday, June 24, 2023

CHINA GROVE — A China Grove police officer was hospitalized after a vehicle traveling the wrong way collided with his patrol car early Friday morning.

The other driver, Tinsley Nicholson-Battle, 22, was charged with driving while impaired.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight.

Sergeant Vail of the China Grove Police Department was on routine patrol on U.S. Hwy. 29 South near Coach Deal Drive.

Nicholson-Battle was reportedly traveling north, in a white passenger car, in the southbound lane of Hwy. 29 as she approached the intersection of Coach Deal Drive. Nicholson-Battle’s car reportedly collided with Vail’s patrol vehicle head-on as Vail sat at a traffic light.

Vail was evaluated and released from Atrium Healthcare on Lane Street.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol investigated the crash. If additional information becomes available, it will be released.