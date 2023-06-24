Doug Creamer: Helping others Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 24, 2023

By Doug Creamer

Last week some teachers and students from the RCCC GED program gathered to work on a Habitat for Humanity house. It was a warm, dry day. We arrived and were put to work on insulating the house. The project manager showed us how to put the insulation up and we went to work.

Insulation is different than it was years ago. We were not working with fiberglass, which can be so itchy. This insulation is packed tightly in bundles. When you slice the plastic off, it expands rapidly. Then the project manager showed us how to put it between the studs. Pressure holds the insulation in place.

There was some cutting of the insulation to get it to fit in tighter places. While the insulation wasn’t itchy, it was very dusty. Some of us were coughing, especially when we had to cut it to fit in tight places. It was not hard work, and with the crew we had there we got it done quickly. We helped with moving equipment and supplies around the house, which helped the project manager. Before long the work was done and we all left feeling good for helping.

I found out that people who get a Habitat house have to work between 300-450 hours on houses before they are eligible for a home. Hours they spend on their own home can count towards their total hours. I think it is a great lesson requiring people to give back in order to receive a house.

Some people believe that Jimmy Carter started Habitat but that isn’t the case. It was started in 1976, the year he became president of the United States. Jimmy started working on Habitat houses in 1984 and had been working on them up until his health issues interfered. He advocated for affordable housing while he was president and put his muscle where his ideals were when he came out of office. I have great respect for the work he has done for Habitat.

The world around us is full of needy people. None of us can meet all the needs that we see on a daily basis. How does one decide which people we try to help and which people we choose not to help? I don’t know about you, but I like to help people.

As a teacher, that is what I have devoted my life to doing, helping people. I learned a long time ago from a wise assistant principal: I can’t help every student who comes through my door. I can only help the students who want to learn, who want to accept what I have to offer. This was a very difficult lesson because I can see a better future for someone if only they will listen and apply what I am trying to teach them. Some people don’t want it or won’t do it.

I think part of it is that we have to be sensitive to the Spirit. The Spirit will guide us to those that need and will accept our help. I am not talking about those beggars that stand on the street corners day after day. Beggars existed in biblical days and they are with us today. Some we can help and others just want to beg and not change. When we help others we will get taken sometimes. That’s why we need discernment.

When we consider who we can help, I think the first place to begin is with our family. Next we want to consider our church family. How can we help struggling church members? The next group would be our neighbors. Sometimes the people we live around need a helping hand and God might be sending you and me.

Some people have a heart to reach out through missionary work. Many of my nieces and nephews have gone to other countries to help people in need. I have a friend who went to Florida with a church group after Hurricane Andrew’s destruction. Imagine all the Red Cross workers who help after disasters. I will admit that sometimes our neighbors who need help might be a little farther than next door.

I want to encourage you to exercise discernment as you consider who you might be able to help. It’s not easy and I hate when someone takes advantage of me. But we can’t allow a few bad characters to keep us from offering a helping hand to those in need. God is watching and He remembers your kind words and actions. Sometimes all someone needs is a kind word or a simple smile, and that is something that costs nothing that we can all do.

