American Legion baseball: Rowan romps behind Beasley Published 1:40 am Saturday, June 24, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Rowan County lefty Mikey Beasley had it rolling on Friday night and took care of St. Mary’s American Legion Post 255 in about an hour and 20 minutes.

Rowan scored in every inning in which it batted and romped 10-0 over the Marylanders in a game shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule.

The swiftness of the game may have hurt concession sales at Newman Park, but it had to boost Beasley’s confidence.

Beasley allowed singles to the first two men he faced, but after Rowan infielders came up with a double play to get him out of that early jam, Beasley (3-0) found a groove. He struck out six, walked none and allowed five hits. The future Surry Community College Knight threw 68 pitches.

Rowan (21-3) scored twice ine bottom of the first after JT Taylor walked and Blake Hill’s single moved Taylor to third base. Luke Graham’s groundout and a sac fly by Morgan Padgett plated runs.

Rowan added four runs in the second and three more in the third to pull away from a program that won a regional championship and played in the World Series in 2021.

Taylor scored three runs, bumping his season total to 30. Cameron Burleyson scored two runs.

Taylor, Hill and Padgett drove in two apiece.

Rowan is scheduled to play two at hpme on Saturday — Martinsville, Va., at 2 p.m. and Morgantown, W. Va., at 7 p.m.

St. Mary’s, Md. 000 00 — 0 5 1

Rowan Co. 243 1x — 10 10 0

W — Beasley (3-0).