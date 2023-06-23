Rowan Co. man sentenced in drugs, gun case Published 10:13 am Friday, June 23, 2023

1 of 1

WINSTON-SALEM — A Rowan County man was sentenced to six years in prison for his role in a narcotic sale and illegal firearm possession.

James Dean Shehan, also received three years of probation to be served upon his release.

His case was prosecuted in the US Middle District of North Carolina in Winston-Salem.

Shehan’s case was initiated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

The special investigations unit received numerous complaints from residents over a period of several months regarding Shehan and potential narcotics activity.

Special Investigations Unit personnel were able to make a series of undercover purchases from Shehan that included methamphetamine and a firearm.

Shehan was a felon at the time of the firearm purchase and was not allowed to possess firearms.

Detectives reviewed Shehan’s record and after discussions with the United States Attorney’s Office determined that his case should be prosecuted in a federal court.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office partners with the United States Attorney’s Office to prosecute individuals. In most instances persons receive more lengthy prison sentences in the federal system as opposed to our local court system.