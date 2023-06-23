Patriotic concert Sunday at Faith Baptist Church Published 12:03 am Friday, June 23, 2023

Faith Baptist Church will host a free patriotic concert Sunday, July 2 , at 5 p.m. The Faith Community Chorus, composed of 45 singers from 16 area churches, will perform musical selections chosen specifically to honor all veterans and those who are now on active duty.

Called “Sing Community, Sing Peace,” the concert title is taken from one of the songs the group will sing. The program, a blend of patriotism and religion, begins with the Pledge of Allegiance, the national anthem, and a musical salute to the U.S. Armed Forces.

All who have served or are presently enlisted in the U.S. military are encouraged to wear their uniforms and be recognized when music from their specific branch of the service is performed. The audience is encouraged to wear patriotic colors.

The chorus, directed by Jason Harwood, will be accompanied by Susan Trivette on piano, Kevin Agner on cello, Amy Crawford on trumpet and Joe Williams on drums. Dr. Karl Hales will narrate. Soloists are Neal Wilkinson, Tim Williams and Tony Herrin performing “Under God;” Ladies of Faith (Patsy Parnell, Diane Freeman, Jill Russ, Diane Goodnight and Lydia Larios) performing “I Am American;” Cindy Emerson and Neal Wilkinson, soloists for “I Believe.”

Rowan County churches participating are Bethel United Methodist, Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, Dayspring Community Church, Faith Lutheran, First Baptist Rockwell, First Baptist Salisbury, First United Church of Christ, Grace Baptist, Grace Lutheran, Immanuel Lutheran, Mt. Moriah Lutheran, Mt. Zion UCC, Organ Lutheran, Shiloh United Methodist, St. John’s Lutheran, and St. Paul’s Lutheran. Rowan Big Band Allstars, directed by Tim Hedrick, will play from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. as the audience assembles for the concert.

Free parking is available around the church building and on the street. After the concert food and amusement rides will be available at Faith Amusement Park, located directly across the street. Faith Baptist Church is located on Main Street in Faith and Rev. Stephen DeWalt is pastor. Daisy Bost is the organizer of the event, which began some 66 years ago, and she is assisted by Jayne Lingle. There is no admission charge; a freewill offering will be taken.