Multi-vehicle crash back up traffic on 85 South in Spencer Published 3:59 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

SPENCER — Just before 1 p.m. Friday, the dispatch for emergency personnel in Rowan County received multiple calls of an accident involving several vehicles on Interstate 85 southbound.

The accident, which reportedly involved at least two box trucks, three tractor-trailer trucks and an SUV occurred just after exit 82 in Spencer, and traffic was reduced to a single lane. Traffic was backed up for at least five miles as vehicles slowed to pass by the scene.

Rowan County’s Haz-Mat team was also dispatched to the scene to help with a spill from a tanker, though it was not clear if it was a fuel leak from the truck itself or a leak from a tanker being transported.

Several ambulances were on scene and reports indicated as many as three may have been taken to the hospital with injuries but that information was not confirmed as of press time.

It was raining intermittently at the time of the crash but it was not known if weather played a factor.