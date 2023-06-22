St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church awards scholarships Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

SALISBURY — Twenty members of St. Matthews Lutheran Church, including seven new names, received boosts to their college fund from scholarships through the church. All scholarships are $500 per semester for a total of $1,000 for the year.

Shelby Loran Brady, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be a senior at North Carolina State this fall. She is a Business Administration major in Finance. She is a member of the Poole College of Management, a peer leader and a Dean’s List Student. Her parents are Brian and Mendy Brady of Salisbury.

Jace Lee Cline a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be a sophomore at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte this fall. He is a member of the National Society of Leadership & Success, and a Dean’s List student. Jace plans to major in mechanical/civil engineering. His parents are Kendal and Doug Cline of Salisbury.

Claire Cynthia Collins, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be a junior at UNCC, CPCC, CVCC or FTCC this fall. She plans to major in Business or Dental Hygiene. Her parents are Sam and Amie Collins of Salisbury.

Isabella Madden File, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be entering the University of North Carolina at Charlotte this fall as a freshman. At East Rowan she was president of the Key Club, a member of Sigma Phi Gamma, Junior Civitan, National Honor Society, and National Technical Honor Society. Also, Isabella was a dance team member at Center Stage Dance Company. She plans to major in Exercise Science. Her parents are Brent and Julie File of Salisbury.

Mattox Hoke Henderson, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be a junior at North Carolina State University this fall. He plans to major in engineering. His parents are Sean and Kim Henderson of Salisbury.

Krysten Drew Kirkpatrick, a graduate of East Rowan High School will be entering the University of South Carolina this fall as a freshman. At East Rowan she was a member of the Key Club the Junior Civitan, the National Junior Honors Society and a Varsity Cheerleader. She plans to major in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. Her parents are Lily Kirkpatrick of Gold Hill, NC 28071 and Kevin Kirkpatrick of Salisbury.

Andrew Patrick Lanning, a graduate of Mooresville High School will be a junior at North Carolina State this fall. He plans to major in Computer Science. His parents are Jarrod and Ashley Lanning of Mooresville.

Harrison Michael McCall, a graduate of Jesse C. Carson High School, will be entering Lander University as a freshman this fall. At Carson he was 2nd team all-county in golf. He was a Major League Fishing All-American, and Major Bass Master NC All-State. He plans to major in Business Administration. His parents are Barry and Lee McCall of Salisbury.

Gavin Lee McDaniel, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be a sophomore Western Carolina University this fall. He is a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and a Dean’s & Chancellor’s List Student. He plans to major in Computer Science. His parents are Chad and Renee McDaniel of Salisbury.

Tristan Aaron Miller, a graduate of East Rowan High School will be a sophomore at UNC Charlotte this fall. He is a member of the MMA and Weight Lifting Clubs and a dean’s List Student. Tristan plans to major in Civil Engineering. His parents are Rhonda and Joe Miller of Salisbury.

Reaghan Lynn Moore, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be a senior at Pfeiffer University this fall. She plans to major in Health and Physical Education. Her parents are Garrett and Jamie Moore of Salisbury.

Rylan Lynn Moore, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be a sophomore at UNC Charlotte this fall. She plans to major in Engineering. Her parents are Garrett and Jamie Moore of Salisbury.

Cameron Henry Ritchie, a graduate of East Rowan High School will be entering Pfeiffer University this fall as a freshman. At East Rowan he participated in track, cross county and played football his senior year. Cameron will be on scholarship in cross country and track at Pfeiffer. He is undecided on a major field of study. His parents are Alan and Renee Ritchie of Salisbury.

Carson Alan Ritchie, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be entering Pfeiffer University this fall as a freshman. At East Rowan he participated in track, cross country and played varsity football. Carson will be on scholarship in cross country and track at Pfeiffer. He is undecided on a major field of study. His parents are Alan and Renee Ritchie of Salisbury.

Gracie Lee Sprinkle, a graduate East Rowan High School, will be senior at Pfeiffer University this fall. She plans to major in nursing. Her parents are Carla and Paul Sprinkle of Salisbury.

Baydn Leann Sweatt, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be entering Catawba College as a freshman this fall. At East Rowan she a member of the Yearbook Team and a member of Trach and Field. Baydn plans to major in Exercise Science. Her parents are Sarah and Kevin Sweatt of Gold Hill.

Baleigh Scott Trexler, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be a junior at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College this fall. She is undecided on a major field of study. Her parents are Scott and Misty Trexler of Gold Hill.

Jaxon David Trexler, a graduate of East Rowan High School will be a sophomore North Carolina State University this fall. He is a member of CRU (Campus Crusade) Leadership and in the NC State Honors Program. Jaxon plans to major in Business. His parents are David and Ashlinn Trexler of Gold Hill.