Local golf: Rowan Masters starts Friday Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Nick Lyerly got his pro career started in Morganton this week, so the 20th annual Rowan Masters, an amateur event, is wide open for the first time in a while.

The Warrior, home of the Masters, underwent renovations in 2018. Since that break in the action, Lyerly, who starred at East Rowan and UNC Greensboro, won every Rowan Masters — 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

If you’re looking for a favorite in a post-Lyerly tourney it may be William Little. He was qualifying medalist with a 68 for the No. 1 seed and he was runner-up to Lyerly last year.

The only previous champion in the 32-man field is eighth-seeded Keith Dorsett, although to describe Dorsett as “a previous champ” doesn’t do him justice.

There was a time when he owned the tournament. He’s won the event eight times.

Dorsett won the first one in 2003, won three straight in 2005-07, won three more 2010-12 and then got one more in 2017 before Lyerly took over.

Little’s first-round opponent will be No. 32 seed Cade Cranfield, a recent Carson graduate. Cranfield got into the field the hard way, with a birdie on a playoff hole. He had a sensational run last year before he was eliminated by Lyerly.

Cooper Burris, a rising senior at Northwest Cabarrus, shot 69 in qualifying and is the No. 2 seed.

Other high seeds are Chris Owen and Michael Swaringen, who shot par 71s in qualifying.

East Rowan’s crew is on hand. Jaden Sprinkle (11), Landon Merrell (15) and Brady McIntyre are all in the field

First-round matches begin on Friday at 2 p.m., with play continuing on Saturday and Sunday.

20th annual Rowan Masters qualifying scores

• William Little 3-under 68, medalist

• Cooper Burris 69, No. 2 seed, rising senior at NW Cabarrus

• Chris Owen 71

• Michael Swaringen 71

• Luke Nelson 72

• Chad Frye 72

• Brian Jones 73

• Keith Dorsett 73

• Brandon Phillips 73

• Hank Robins 73

• Jaden Sprinkle 75

• Randy Cooper 75

• Sean Kramer 76

• Robert Shoaf 76

• Landon Merrell 76

• Brady McIntyre 77

• Ricky Adams 77

• Shane Benfield 77

• Andrew Morgan 77

• Chad Smith 77

• Chris Harte 77

• Aric Burkhart 78

• Dan Hurd 78

• Derek Lipe 78

• Bubba Hendren 78

• Kevin Stimberis 78

• Scott Fagg 79

• Clay Swaim 79

• Joe Clements 80

• Ryan Burke 80

• Cameron Spencer 81

• Cade Cranfield 82

Rowan Masters pairings

Matches are Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Warrior.

(1) William Little vs. (32) Cade Cranfield

(16) Brady McIntyre vs. (17) Ricky Adams

(8) Keith Dorsett vs. (25) Bubba Hendren

(9) Brandon Phillips vs. (24) Derek Lipe

(4) Michael Swaringen vs. (29) Joe Clements

(5) Luke Nelson vs. (28) Clay Swaim

(12) Randy Cooper vs. (21) Chris Harte

(2) Cooper Burris vs. (31) Cameron Spencer

(15) Landon Merrell vs. (18) Shane Benfield

(7) Brian Jones vs. (26) Kevin Stimberis

(10) Hank Robins vs. (23) Dan Hurd

(3) Chris Owen vs. (30) Ryan Burke

(14) Robert Shoaf vs. (19) Andrew Morgan

(6) Chad Frye vs. (27) Scott Fagg

(11) Jaden Sprinkle vs. (22) Aric Burkhart