Lions Club awards scholarships, recognition Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

The Salisbury Lions Club is proud to have recently participated in the Salisbury High School Awards and

Recognition Day. The Lions President, Susan Morris, presented four outstanding senior students with recognition and scholarships.

The Lions Club has recognized the outstanding male and female student at Salisbury High each year since 1948. The outstanding male student for 2022-2023 is Chauncey Sheppard. The outstanding female student is Courtney Williams.

The Clyde Harriss Salisbury Lions Club scholarship was presented to two students who will be furthering their education at Rowan Cabarrus Community College. The recipients of these scholarships were Aaliyah Davis and India Connor. The Lions applaud the diligence and hard work these four students have demonstrated in earning this well-deserved recognition.