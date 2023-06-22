Letters to the editor — June 22 Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

New CDC Director from NC a poor choice

As expected, Biden has chosen Mandy Cohen as the next CDC Director.

While serving as NC Health and Human Services secretary under Roy Cooper, she is equally responsible for the severe mental and educational damage our children were subjected to with their reckless COVID policies.

Of course, Cooper’s daughter didn’t suffer as she was in private school.

Meantime, the CDC was caught numerous times promoting misinformation and disinformation. Bottom line is nothing will change.

— Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis

Increase in property taxes harmful to residents

My tax value increased 112 percent!!!

Rowan Co eight percent property tax decrease? Landis nine percent property tax decrease? Thanks for nothing! You should all be ashamed and all voted out of office.

This adds almost $300 to my mortgage every month.

This will cause people to lose their homes, not be able to pay for medications, not be able to pay for things they need and it will hurt Rowan Co in the long run.

Shame on you all!

— Seth Correll

Landis