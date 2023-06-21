Tree falls and crushes Hurley Park gazebo Published 10:16 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

1 of 3

A large oak tree fell and crushed the larger gazebo in Hurley Park on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Salisbury Parks and Recreation Director Nick Aceves, the tree likely uprooted due to ground saturation from the recent rain combined with small roots. Aceves also said that no one was believed to be around at the time the tree fell. He estimated the tree fell around 12:30 to 1 p.m. and was noticed by a staffer driving by around an hour later.

A timetable has not been set for clean-up of the fallen tree and repairs or rebuilding of the gazebo itself will have to wait until the ground dries, said Aceves. The tree fell so that it blocked the pathway up from the pond to the area near the hospital, but walkers can walk in the grass around the path to avoid the tree.

The gazebo was the large one near the pond and on the side of the park bordered by Annandale Avenue and North Craige Street.

The town is still attempting to figure out exactly what caused the tree to fall and how best to move forward to fix the damages.