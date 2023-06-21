County commissioners approve 2023-2024 budget Published 12:06 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

The Rowan County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the budget for the upcoming 2023-2024 fiscal year on Monday. The budget will total about $198.24 million, an increase of about $10.47 million from the past year.

Most of the increase in revenue comes from the property revaluations done earlier this year by the county. The revaluation raised Rowan County’s property tax base from $18.7 billion from $14.2 billion, a $4.5 billion or 31.75 percent increase. This raise in revenue comes even as the Board of Commissioners lowered the tax rate to 58 cents per $100 of valuation. The previous rate was 65.75 cents per $100 of value. The budget also includes an expected increase in sales tax revenue $1.9 million, or 5.64 percent.

Chairman Greg Edds stated that he has received calls from people to voice their protests about the 46 percent increase in valuation and the natural increase in taxes that it brought with it. He also stated that the 46 percent was the lowest increase in property valuations of any of the nearby counties and communities.

The county budget plans to increase per-pupil spending for public schools by 5 percent over the prior year to a total of $2,129. Rowan-Salisbury Schools will receive $38.31 million for operating expenses and $932,069 for current capital expenses. Kannapolis City Schools will receive $2.79 million for operating expenses and $67,931 for current capital expenses. Rowan charter schools will receive $2.43 million.

Parts of the increases in revenue will also be spent on new positions including a new school resource officer, a deputy register of deeds, new income maintenance workers to support the state Medicaid expansion, and a project manager to help implement a plan to update county sites to remain compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The budget also includes an allocation of $1.72 million for large one-time capital expenses. These include a new roof for the Agricultural Center and renovations for Dan Nicholas Park’s tennis courts and playground.

County Manager Aaron Church recommended several last-minute changes to the budget that the board approved. These changes included allocating an additional $156,406 to hire a new detective sergeant for the Sheriff’s Office, which would include salary, vehicle and outfitting the detective. It also increased paid military leave for the county from 136 to 172 hours and purchased four new vehicles for the Health Department for $114,000.