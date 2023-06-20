One shot in Salisbury Burger King parking lot Published 9:49 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

SALISBURY — A man was hospitalized following a shooting that occurred in Salisbury around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The shooting took place in the Burger King on East Innes Street, but it does not appear that either party involved was there for dinner.

Reports from the scene indicated that an argument, possibly stemming from a road rage incident, led to the shooting.

According to a spokesperson with the Salisbury Police Department the victim is expected to live after being transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A single shell casing was reportedly recovered from the scene.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.