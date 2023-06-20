One shot in Salisbury Burger King parking lot

Published 9:49 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

By Chandler Inions

One person was shot in the parking lot of the East Innes Street Burger King in Salisbury on Tuesday around 8 p.m. They were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SALISBURY — A man was hospitalized following a shooting that occurred in Salisbury around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The shooting took place in the Burger King on East Innes Street, but it does not appear that either party involved was there for dinner.

Reports from the scene indicated that an argument, possibly stemming from a road rage incident, led to the shooting.

According to a spokesperson with the Salisbury Police Department the victim is expected to live after being transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A single shell casing was reportedly recovered from the scene.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

