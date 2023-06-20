Kannapolis, Rowan County remain under flood watch, some homes suffer damage Published 5:23 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — The city has evacuated about 30 people as of Tuesday afternoon following flash flooding from Monday’s heavy rains.

Homes on Tiffany Avenue suffered extensive flooding and the American Red Cross is assisting these residents who have been displaced, according to city officials.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the city advised residents to be aware that streets are closed in various low-lying areas around the city such as Louise, Marie, Waldorf, Mable, 22nd, Pine, Tiffany, Cadillac and Pump Station Road.

Cabarrus and Rowan counties remain under a flood watch from now until Thursday, June 22. This means that flash flooding may occur at anytime due to the excessive rainfall that is continuing in Kannapolis and the region. Four to six inches of rain is possible between now and Thursday.

Please watch or listen to weather forecasts. Areas near rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying locations may flood suddenly. Do not walk or drive through flooded areas.

Rocky River and Irish Buffalo Creek Greenways are now closed due to flooding. Safrit Park and the Village Park carousel, splashpad, and train are also closed due to flooding.