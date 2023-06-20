Faith Fourth of July festivities to continue Published 12:05 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

The Faith Fourth of July celebrations will continue this year. The festivities will begin with The Catalinas performance at 7:30 p.m. on June 29 and continue through Darrell Harwood’s performance on the night of July 4.

The Faith Fourth of July parade itself will begin at 10 a.m. The parade will follow its normal route through downtown Faith.

Musical performances will be held every night between the opening on June 29 through Harwood’s performance on the holiday. June 30 will bring Gary Lowder and the Smoking Hot while July 1 will host The Tonez. July 2 will have three performances, Rowan Big Band at 3:30 p.m., the Faith Patriotic Band at 5:00 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, and Too Much Sylvia at 7:30 p.m. Mother Trucker will provide the music on July 3.

The event will also have fireworks on two days during the festivities. Fireworks shows will be at the Faith Academy Charter School Ballpark on July 1 and July 4 at 10:30 p.m.

The parade will be followed that night by Darrell Harwood’s concert at 7:30 p.m. and then by games, a watermelon eating contest and egg toss at 8 p.m. At 9:30 p.m. there will also be a hot dog eating contest then the fireworks will round up the festivities.

Steve and Vickie Staton have been appointed grand marshals of the parade. Kay Hurst will be the master of ceremonies while Mayor Randall Barger will provide the welcome before the festivities after the parade.

The Faith 4th of July celebrations were in question after multiple sponsors pulled out of the event last year over concerns about the use of Confederate symbols and representation during the parade. Duke Energy, Novant Health, Food Lion and Sheetz all removed their sponsorship of the event along with others. New sponsors that have made this year’s parade possible include Randy Marion, Brent and Patti Lyerly, and The Soda Shop.