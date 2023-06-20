Blotter for June 20

June 20, 2023

By Chandler Inions

In Rowan County Sheriff’’s reports

  • An investigation into a suspicious vehicle on Artz Road in Salisbury around 3:21 a.m. on June 15 led to the driver fleeing on foot.
  • A woman was reportedly assaulted in a domestic incident that occurred on Old Cress Road in Salisbury around 1:04 p.m. on June 15.
  • A larceny of firearms reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Carousel Drive in Gold Hill between midnight and 9 a.m. on June 15.
  • Fraudulent purchases reportedly occurred on Rary Road in Cleveland between 3:27 p.m. on May 26 and 9 a.m. on May 16.
  • A domestic disturbance reportedly occurred on Average Drive in Rockwell around 10:19 p.m. on June 16.
  • An assault reportedly occurred on Blackwelder Farm Road in Rockwell between midnight-12:20 a.m. on June 17.
  • A larceny reportedly occurred on Long Ferry Road in Salisbury between 10:47 p.m. on June 16 and 8:16 a.m. on June 17. Money was reportedly stolen and a former employee is under investigation. 
  • A juvenile reportedly assaulted their grandmother with a knife on Redhaven Drive in Salisbury between 12:30-12:35 p.m. on June 17.
  • Marqua Jaquan Howard, 22, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female, communicating threats and larceny of a motor vehicle on June 17.
  • Christine Elizabeth Morgan, 33, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats on June 17.
  • Stacey Wright Morris, 48, was charged with assault on a school official on June 17.
  • Timothy Andrew Ratley, 18, was charged with fleeing to elude on June 17.
  • James Edward Jones, 39, was charged with first-degree trespass on June 17.
  • Tony Eugene Barnhardt, 70, was charged with assault on a female on June 17.
  • Candace Blair Kirkley, 37, was charged with breaking and entering, injury to real property and second-degree trespass on June 18.
  • James Rodney Parson, 49, was charged with failing to pay child support on June 18.
  • Ricky Antonio Torrence, 39, was charged with assault on a female on June 18.
  • Candid Nicole Rankin, 43, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor on June 18.
  • Javoun Noel Welch, 33, was charged with fleeing to elude, speeding and reckless driving on June 18.

