Blotter for June 20

In Rowan County Sheriff’’s reports

An investigation into a suspicious vehicle on Artz Road in Salisbury around 3:21 a.m. on June 15 led to the driver fleeing on foot.

A woman was reportedly assaulted in a domestic incident that occurred on Old Cress Road in Salisbury around 1:04 p.m. on June 15.

A larceny of firearms reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Carousel Drive in Gold Hill between midnight and 9 a.m. on June 15.

Fraudulent purchases reportedly occurred on Rary Road in Cleveland between 3:27 p.m. on May 26 and 9 a.m. on May 16.

A domestic disturbance reportedly occurred on Average Drive in Rockwell around 10:19 p.m. on June 16.

An assault reportedly occurred on Blackwelder Farm Road in Rockwell between midnight-12:20 a.m. on June 17.

A larceny reportedly occurred on Long Ferry Road in Salisbury between 10:47 p.m. on June 16 and 8:16 a.m. on June 17. Money was reportedly stolen and a former employee is under investigation.

A juvenile reportedly assaulted their grandmother with a knife on Redhaven Drive in Salisbury between 12:30-12:35 p.m. on June 17.

Marqua Jaquan Howard, 22, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female, communicating threats and larceny of a motor vehicle on June 17.

Christine Elizabeth Morgan, 33, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats on June 17.

Stacey Wright Morris, 48, was charged with assault on a school official on June 17.

Timothy Andrew Ratley, 18, was charged with fleeing to elude on June 17.

James Edward Jones, 39, was charged with first-degree trespass on June 17.

Tony Eugene Barnhardt, 70, was charged with assault on a female on June 17.

Candace Blair Kirkley, 37, was charged with breaking and entering, injury to real property and second-degree trespass on June 18.

James Rodney Parson, 49, was charged with failing to pay child support on June 18.

Ricky Antonio Torrence, 39, was charged with assault on a female on June 18.

Candid Nicole Rankin, 43, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor on June 18.