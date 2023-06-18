Shots fired, two trampled in rush to leave after cops break up party Published 10:37 pm Sunday, June 18, 2023

SALISBURY – A large party at the American Legion Post on Lincolnton Road was shut down Saturday night by police after a fight broke out and a man allegedly fired shots into the air.

According to police, the event was a large party where alcohol was served but no police were working the event.

At some point a fight allegedly broke out in the bathroom then moved to the parking lot, where a male reportedly fired two shots in the air, then jumped in a car and took off. There were no indications anyone was injured by the shots.

However, police did say a couple of people were trampled on as people were trying to get out of the building. One person was taken to the hospital with a possible broken ankle.

Police shut down the party, and the incident remains under investigation.