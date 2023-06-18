Salisbury company named one of state’s best employers Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 18, 2023

A Salisbury company has been named among the state’s best employers, according to Business North Carolina magazine.

In its annual ranking of the state’s best employers, Healthcare Management Consultants (HMC) was named among the best in the small business category. HMC has 16 employees.

This annual recognition is based on the results of a survey completed by employees on their employer’s organizational health, leadership, employee engagement, work/life balance, compensation and benefits, training and corporate social responsibility.

Thomas “Tom” Loeblein, president and CEO of HMC, said in a statement that the company was tremendously honored to be recnognized as one of the best employers in North Carolina.

“This honor is all due to the phenomenal team members we have and the incredible company culture that has been developed over the years,” said Loeblein. “It is a true joy to work with each and every member of our team. The talents and skills assembled into one team to serve our clients is truly a remarkable feat.”

The description of the award highlighted a Monday-Thursday work schedule, wellness efforts like work-from-home and flex time as reasons for the selection.