Rowan resident big winner during NazarethFun Fest Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 18, 2023

ROCKWELL — It was difficult not to have fun at Nazareth Child & Family Connection’s 117th Annual Fun Fest recently, but Joe Earnhardt had a bit more fun than most.

Earnhardt, a Rowan County resident, won a 2023 Toyota Corolla, the grand prize in Nazareth’s annual raffle, the centerpiece of the day-long Fun Fest celebration on the Nazareth campus. The Corolla, valued at over $23,000, was donated by Cloninger Ford Toyota of Salisbury.

The drawing for the Corolla capped a day of family fun and festivities at the Fun Fest, which is the largest fund-raising event each year for Nazareth Child & Family Connection.