Preview: Rowan Board of Commissioners to discuss budget, historic landmark, and appointments
Published 12:05 am Sunday, June 18, 2023
The Rowan Board of Commissioners will meet Monday to consider approving the budget for the upcoming year. They will also hear updates on asbestos found during the West End Plaza renovation, consider the Historic Landmarks Commission’s application to designate the Knox Farmhouse as a historic landmark, and consider appointments for various empty board positions throughout the county.
The meeting will be on Monday, June 19, at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building on W. Innes Street. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed:
- Board to receive public comment. Citizens who are unable to attend in person may also view via Zoom at https:bit.ly/rowanboc6pm with the password 028144 or join by phone with the numbers 602-753-0140, 720-928-9299, or 213-338-8477.
- Board to hear from Rowan County youth representative being sent to the Youth Summit held during the annual North Carolina Association of County Commissioners meeting.
- Board will review financial reports from the past three fiscal years.
- Board will discuss the budget for the 2023/2024 fiscal year and receive public comments on the budget.
- Board will hold a public hearing regarding the application to designate the Knox Farmhouse located at 915 Knox Road as a Rowan County historical landmark
- Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed names of Possum Hollow Road and Cordell Cove Road for two unnamed roads connected to Marsh Campsite Road and Goodman Lake Road.
- Board will hold a public hearing on a proposed name of Parsley Trail for an unnamed road located off of Old Tulip Farm Road.
- Board to consider appointments for various empty board positions. Positions include the Airport Advisory Board, Atwell Township Volunteer Fire Department Fire Commissioners, Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, Locke Volunteer Fire Department Fire Commissioners, Miller Ferry Volunteer Fire Department Fire Commissioners, Rowan Transit System Advisory Board, Union Volunteer Fire Department Fire Commissioners, East Gold Hill Volunteer Fire Department Fire Commissioners, Health Board, Local Emergency Planning Committee Board, Library Board, Planning Board, Rowan Economic Development Council, and Salisbury-Rowan Community Action Agency, Inc.