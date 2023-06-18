Preview: Rowan Board of Commissioners to discuss budget, historic landmark, and appointments Published 12:05 am Sunday, June 18, 2023

The Rowan Board of Commissioners will meet Monday to consider approving the budget for the upcoming year. They will also hear updates on asbestos found during the West End Plaza renovation, consider the Historic Landmarks Commission’s application to designate the Knox Farmhouse as a historic landmark, and consider appointments for various empty board positions throughout the county.

The meeting will be on Monday, June 19, at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building on W. Innes Street. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed: