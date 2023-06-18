‘Honrar a Mama’ — Hispanic nonprofit celebrates motherhood Published 12:10 am Sunday, June 18, 2023

SALISBURY — A Hispanic non-profit organization hosted an event last month to honor mothers in the community.

The theme was “Honrar a Mama,” chosen by el Centro de la Comunidad Latina, the non-profit organization headed by Elia Gegorek along with Icela Trujillo, Alexa Rivas, Cendi Lopez, Kimberly Ramirez, Cristina Reyes, Bertha Flores, Yanet Diaz Velazques, Maria del Carmen Velazquez, Maria Rangel and Miriam Basso.

This strong group of individuals worked very hard to make this event unforgettable.

“We are grateful to have had Mayor Karen Alexander as an honorable speaker to all the mothers to discuss how important a mother is in a daughter’s life,” Gegorek said in a release. “She shared her story of her relationship with her mother and how as a mother, she still makes the time to include her son and grandchildren in her busy schedule. She is so proud of all of them. She remembers taking her son to several kinds of competitions all over. She treasures the time she spent with him as he was growing up, and to date, she still makes sure that he and his family are in her everyday life.

The organization also honored Hispanic/Latina women that work to help our community become strong and overcome barriers and struggles.

They named these three awards after famous Hispanic/Latina women that have made history in the United States. The three awards were named in honor of Dolores Huerta, Humanitarian award; Katya Echazarreta, Inspiration; and Sonia Sotomayor, Achievement. Maricela Mercado, Marcela Puerta-Arias and Yolanda Martinez received the awards, respectively.

El Centro had many sponsors from the community, including F&M Bank, La Alcancia, Gegorek & Associates, Jab Concrete Construction Inc., MD Sweet Treats, Velazquez Produce, Monterrey Restaurant, Best Deal Automobiles, LLC, Mario’s Family Restaurant, Tita’s Cake House, Greystone Salon & Spa, and Rowan County Public Health.

El Centro de la Comunidad Latina’s mission is to empower and develop the integrity, capabilities and rights for growth in Hispanic/Latinos personal and social life.

The planned events for the rest of the year include an art competition, the Festival of Latin American Tables and a health fair. Anyone interested in being a part of this group can contact Gegorek at 704-202-1209 or Trujillo at 704-433-8552.