Blotter for June 17

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

Tasha Michelle Glodfelter, 37, was charged with felony insurance fraud on June 14.

Wilson Josue Espinal-Flores, 19, was charged with misdemeanor littering on June 14.

Cameron Deondre Davis, 33, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on June 14.

Keasia Cato, 24, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on June 14.

Thomas Demetreius Glenn, 36, was charged with felony breaking and entering to terrorize or injure on June 14.

Hailey Nichole Terry 22, was charged with misdemeanor harboring fugitives on June 14.

Gregory Alan Madden, 46, was charged with misdemeanor driving while license revoked on June 15.

Omar Elijah Boyd, 19, was charged with felony larceny on June 15.

Shawn Joseph Mcrorie, 44, was charged with felony larceny of motor-vehicle parts on June 15.

Carissa Faith Whitley, 36, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespass on June 15.

Justin Bryan Allen, 31, was charged with misdemeanor misuse of 911 emergency telephone system on June 16.

Victor Alan Taylor, 43, was charged with felony larceny on June 16.