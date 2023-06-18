Blotter for June 17
Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 18, 2023
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- Tasha Michelle Glodfelter, 37, was charged with felony insurance fraud on June 14.
- Wilson Josue Espinal-Flores, 19, was charged with misdemeanor littering on June 14.
- Cameron Deondre Davis, 33, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on June 14.
- Keasia Cato, 24, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on June 14.
- Thomas Demetreius Glenn, 36, was charged with felony breaking and entering to terrorize or injure on June 14.
- Hailey Nichole Terry 22, was charged with misdemeanor harboring fugitives on June 14.
- Gregory Alan Madden, 46, was charged with misdemeanor driving while license revoked on June 15.
- Omar Elijah Boyd, 19, was charged with felony larceny on June 15.
- Shawn Joseph Mcrorie, 44, was charged with felony larceny of motor-vehicle parts on June 15.
- Carissa Faith Whitley, 36, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespass on June 15.
- Justin Bryan Allen, 31, was charged with misdemeanor misuse of 911 emergency telephone system on June 16.
- Victor Alan Taylor, 43, was charged with felony larceny on June 16.
- Justin Wayne Coe, 26, was charged with misdemeanor misuse of 911 emergency telephone system on June 16.