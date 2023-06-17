Livingstone College mourns student’s death Published 12:10 am Saturday, June 17, 2023

CHARLOTTE — A Livingstone College student was shot dead in Charlotte on Wednesday. He was 21.

Charlotte Police Department identified the victim as Paul Ja’Varius Tate Jr. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. at the Rozelle Crossing Shopping Center in the 2900 block of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road in Charlotte.

In a statement from Livingstone College, the president, Dr. Anthony J. Davis, indicated that the entire community was “devastated by the tragic circumstances surrounding” Tate’s death.

“A senseless act of gun violence has prematurely taken the life of a student — a freshman — who was in the beginning of his educational pursuits at Livingstone College,” the statement read. “Faculty and staff who knew him well described him as a joy to be around.”

Although lamenting the loss of life, Davis rejoiced that Tate was recently saved.

“I understand he was recently adopted into the kingdom of God by confessing his faith and would often quote scriptures,” Davis said. “I pray this brings solace to his family, friends and all who knew him during this time of bereavement. Unfortunately, this is a sober reminder that life is fleeting, but earth hath no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal.”

Paul graduated from West Mecklenburg High School and attended Shiloh AME Zion Church in Mt. Holly.

“Please keep the family of this fallen Blue Bear in your prayers as they navigate through this most difficult time of a life gone too soon,” Davis said.

A Livingstone College spokesperson indicated that details of the funeral arrangements for Tate would be provided as they become available, and that the campus counselor was available for any student, faculty or staff.

Charlotte Police have made an arrest in the case. According to the department’s public information office, “During the early evening hours on Wednesday, the juvenile suspect turned themselves into detectives at the Law Enforcement Center in Uptown. At the conclusion of the interview with detectives, the suspect was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center and was charged with murder.”