Library Notes: Steve Somers to perform during RPL’s Summer Reading Week 3 Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 17, 2023

Rowan Public Library

From June 19-22, the Amazing Teacher Steve Somers will be returning to perform at the Rowan Public Library as a part of 2023 Summer Reading program’s Big Show Series events. His performance will involve audience-interactive comedy and a magic show.

Steve Somers is a motivational speaker, veteran educator and entertainer, as well as the founder of Amazing Teacher — a company that hosts educational and engaging live performances for all ages, at schools, churches and libraries. Their goal is to educate, inspire and motivate their audiences to read and to make learning fun. For more information about the Amazing Teacher Steve Somers, go to https://amazingteacher.com.

Performances are at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., located at Headquarters (Salisbury) on Monday, June 19, and Thursday, June 22 (2 p.m. show only); at the South branch (China Grove) on Tuesday, June 20; at the East branch (Rockwell) on Wednesday, June 21; and at the West branch (Cleveland) on Thursday, June 22 (10:30 a.m. show only).

School age programs are designed for rising kindergarten through fifth graders, though all ages are welcome, and the programs last approximately one hour. Each week, children can enter the weekly prize drawing by turning in a “Reader Book Review” before the program begins. A responsible caretaker (age 16+) must accompany children 8 and under. For more information about Big Show performances, contact Youth Services Supervisor Wendy Campbell at 704-216-8258 or Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov or go tobit.ly/RPLSummer23.

Summer Reading for Children also includes weekly storytime programs. “Books and Babies” (infants to 12 months) runs June 12-July 6. This interactive, 20-25-minute program is designed for infants up to one year and their caretakers. “Books and Babies” will be hosted each week at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. and at RPL South (China Grove) on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m.

“Mother Goose on the Loose Baby and Toddler Time” (infants to 35 months) runs June 12-July 20. The interactive, 20-25-minute program is designed for children from infants up to 35 months old and their caretakers. “Mother Goose on the Loose Baby and Toddler Time” will be hosted by each RPL branch: Mondays at RPL West (Cleveland) at 10 a.m.; Tuesdays at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 10 a.m.; Wednesdays at RPL South (China Grove) at 10 a.m.; and Thursdays at RPL East (Rockwell) at 10 a.m.

“Spectacular Storytimes” (preschool to first grade) runs June 12-July 20. This interactive, 30-45-minute program is designed for preschool children 3 to 6 years old and their caretakers. “Summer Storytimes” will be held hosted by each RPL branch: Mondays at RPL West (Cleveland) at 11 a.m.; Tuesdays at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays at RPL South (China Grove) at 11 a.m.; and Thursdays at RPL East (Rockwell) at 11 a.m.

“Books and Babies,” “Mother Goose on the Loose Baby and Toddler Time,” and “Spectacular Storytimes” will be held outdoors as weather permits. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite lawn chairs, picnic blankets or mats. A responsible caretaker (age 16+) must accompany children 8 and under. For more information about RPL’s Summer Reading for Children, contact Youth Services Supervisor Wendy Campbell at 704-216-8258 or Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov or go to bit.ly/RPLSummer23.

Summer Reading for Teens features weekly programs where teens can make fun crafts, meet peers and learn about related resources. This week, teens will create classic friendship bracelets to keep or share with their friends. Teen programs are for ages 11-17 (rising sixth-12th graders) and are hosted by each RPL branch at 3 p.m. on Mondays at RPL South (China Grove); Tuesdays at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury); Wednesdays at RPL West (Cleveland) and Thursdays at RPL East (Rockwell). For more information, contact Young Adult Librarian Amanda Brill at 704-216-8268 or Amanda.Brill@rowancountync.gov or go to bit.ly/RPLSummer23.

Summer Reading for Adults ages 18 and up will include three programs this week. On Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m., join RPL South (China Grove) for “Puzzle Pandemonium.” Register a team of 2-4 people to compete in a puzzle building competition. Teams will work to construct identical jigsaw puzzles within a 1-hour time frame. Prizes will be awarded to the quickest puzzlers; light refreshments will be provided. Registration is required; spots for teams are limited. To learn more or register a team to compete, contact Sydney at 704-216-7841 or email Sydney.Smith@rowancountync.gov.

On Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to noon, local parents and caregivers are invited to RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) to attend “Get Schooled: Exploring Alternative Education Options. At this event, learn more about different schooling options available to students and their families in Rowan County. Representatives from Yadkin Path Montessori, Nehemiah Enrichment Academy, Salisbury Academy, and many more will be present to answer questions and explain more about how their schooling models work. To learn more, call Amanda at 704-216-8268.

Adults are invited to RPL West (Cleveland) for Pinterest Club: Map Coasters on Saturday, June 24, at 2 p.m. Come celebrate your love of travel by creating a set of map coasters. All materials will be provided, and light refreshments will be served. Registration is required to attend this program; space is limited. To reserve a spot or learn more, contact Lyndsey Maloney at Lyndsey.Maloney@rowancountync.gov or 704-216-8291.

Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading programming and events are sponsored by the Friends of Rowan Public Library. For information about the Friends of RPL, go to www.friendsofrpl.org. To learn more about RPL’s Summer Reading 2023, go to www.rowanpubliclibrary.org, or call 980-432-8670. For assistance with ADA accommodations, call 704-216-8240.