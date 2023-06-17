Landis Board of Aldermen prepares to finalize budget Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 17, 2023

LANDIS — The Landis Board of Aldermen will hold a second reading on the budget for the upcoming year during a meeting at Town Hall on Monday at 6 p.m.

A public hearing will be held prior to approval of the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Multiple city administrators will be sworn in, including Town Manager Michael Ambrose, Interim Finance Officer Jeneen McMillen and Deputy Town Clerk Haley Graham.

The board will consider approval of reducing the Bane Trailer reserve bid from $5,000 to $2,000

The board will consider approving the new electrical rates provided by the Electricities cost-of-service study.

The board will consider approval for the Southeastern Consulting contract for all current and future electrical infrastructure needs.

The board will consider approval of surplusing two vehicles: the parks and recreation department’s 2001 Ford F150 Maintenance vehicle, and the police department’s 2010 Dodge Charger on Gov Deals in the Amount of $1,000 and $5,000, respectively.