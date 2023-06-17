Doug Creamer: Remembering dads Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 17, 2023

By Doug Creamer

I live at the end of a street with woods on one side. I enjoy the privacy and the coolness that the woods provide on a hot summer day. I often wait until late afternoon to cut my grass because the woods help shade my yard. One day while cutting the grass I was thinking about a book I would like to write someday. I was considering the possible dialog and the setting of the story when I looked down and saw a golf ball.

It was sitting right at the edge of the woods. I stopped and stared and wondered if I was dreaming. What is a golf ball doing on the edge of the woods? I was immediately transported to my childhood. Twice in my life we lived with a golf course in the backyard. Most summer evenings after supper my dad, brother and I would play a few holes of golf.

The memory of playing and being out on the course is a strong and pleasant memory. While we were out there we also did something we called “ball-hawking.” This is when you walk along the edge of the woods and around the ponds looking for golf balls. Some days we would find brand new balls and other times we found what Dad termed shag balls. Those were the scuffed and scarred ones.

Ball-hawking was something that I really enjoyed, and in fact dream about, from time to time. I think it’s like finding hidden treasure. Sometimes Dad would call me Eagle Eye because I was pretty good at finding lost balls. My trouble is that I was never very good at keeping an eye on a ball I was hitting.

My dad was always a member of a golf club. Every year the club would have an annual father-son golf tournament. Since my father has two sons he would have to play two rounds of golf. My brother is much more competitive and a better player than I am. They used to do well in the tournaments. But one year when they thought they had a good chance of winning a trophy, it was my dad and I that won. I still have that trophy.

My dad, who is an age I am not allowed to write, still gets out and plays golf as often as his body will allow. He gets out and walks and encourages me to do the same. He even worked a part-time job until…I can’t put that age in the paper either.

Dad climbed the corporate ladder and had a long career. There are many qualities from his working career that I remember and hope I picked up from him. He always dressed professionally, including a suit, when I was a kid. I always tried to look professional in my job because I met with employers and community leaders.

Dad has always had high ethical standards. He is a numbers guy and always made sure the numbers were correct. Speaking of numbers, he could easily do calculations in his head. I could call out three numbers and he could instantly add them in his head. He also knew his times tables. I am glad that I inherited his ability.

Dad also has the ability to see things from multiple points of view. He loves to discuss hot topics and will sometimes play devil’s advocate to his own point of view just to keep the discussion going. This gift comes in handy when I have faced life choices. He can see things from perspectives I haven’t considered and ask me questions that I need to consider before I make my final decision.

When we think about our fathers we have to realize that they were not perfect. The good news is we have a Heavenly Father who is perfect. He loves you unconditionally. He will never leave you or forsake you. He sees the best in you and is planning a great future for you. He keeps a close watch on you. He always has time for you and looks forward to your next encounter. He is a good, good Father.

I want to encourage you to remember and honor your earthly father. I know he wasn’t perfect, but reflect on those qualities that you appreciate about him. Remember to also connect with your Heavenly Father, who is perfect and loves you with an everlasting love. Allow His grace and mercy to wash over you and give you perfect peace. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers in my audience…Have a blessed day!

