Preview: Salisbury City Council to discuss staggered terms, budget, and microtransit Published 12:00 am Friday, June 16, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will consider amending the city’s charter to four-year staggered terms. They will also discuss adopting the upcoming fiscal year budget, hear from Crow Holdings about their new developments, and receive an update on microtransit for Salisbury.

The meeting will be on Tuesday, June 20, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed: