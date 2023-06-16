Preview: Salisbury City Council to discuss staggered terms, budget, and microtransit
Published 12:00 am Friday, June 16, 2023
SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will consider amending the city’s charter to four-year staggered terms. They will also discuss adopting the upcoming fiscal year budget, hear from Crow Holdings about their new developments, and receive an update on microtransit for Salisbury.
The meeting will be on Tuesday, June 20, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed:
- Council to recognize the communications team for awards it received from the North Carolina city and county communicators.
- Traffic Engineering Coordinator Vickie Eddleman will give a presentation on Bike Month, including the announcement of the winner of the art contest.
- Mayor Alexander will make the following observances for the month of July: Independent Retailer Month.
- Council to receive public comment. Speakers who wish to speak by Zoom must sign up before 5 p.m. by contacting Connie Snyder at csnyd@salisburync.gov. Anyone who wishes to speak in person can sign up in council chambers. Citizens who are unable to speak during the meeting may submit written comments to the email above and they will be shared with council.
- Council will hold a public hearing regarding an economic development incentive grant request for Crow Holdings totaling approximately $874,000 for construction of a 468,000 square foot building with a $45 million capital investment by the company. The total investment by Crow Holdings for both phases is expected to be $118 million. Rowan Economic Development Commission Vice President Scott Shelton will give the presentation.
- City Manager Jim Greene and Finance Director Wade Furches will ask council to consider adopting the budget ordinance of the city of Salisbury for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2024.
- Fire Chief Bob Parnell and Finance Director Wade Furches will ask council to consider authorizing the city manager to execute a construction contract with KMD Construction Company in the amount of $8,078,000 for the construction of Fire Station 3.
- Council will consider amending the city charter to establish staggered four-year terms for city council.
- Downtown Development Director Sada Troutman will ask council to consider the expansion of the Municipal Service District to include First Presbyterian Church.
- Downtown Development Director Sada Troutman will ask council to consider authorizing the city manager to execute a contract with ESP Associates, Inc. in the amount of $856,602 for the construction level design of Main Street improvements between Kerr and Horah streets and adopting a budget ordinance amendment to appropriate additional funds needed to fund the project.
- Downtown Development Director Sada Troutman will ask council to consider consider a municipal agreement with the North Carolina Department of Transportation in the amount of $9,283,444 for construction of downtown Salisbury Main Street improvements.
- Transportation Director Rodney Harrison will give an update on microtransit and ask council to consider a pilot project.