Food Lion shoots commercial in Salisbury neighborhood Published 12:05 am Friday, June 16, 2023

SALISBURY — Food Lion began filming a commercial in Salisbury on Wednesday in a neighborhood near the N.C. Highway Patrol station near Webb Road.

Southern Terrace became the latest backdrop for the homegrown grocery store’s promotional activity as camera crews and trucks parked themselves along the horseshoe-shaped road called Southern Lane.

Representatives from the production company informed neighbors of the community through printed notifications earlier in the week.

The notice indicated that the filming was set to take place at 5945 Southern Lane on Wednesday and 6250 Southern Lane on Thursday and Friday.

The production company requested permission from the city to post “no parking signs” along Southern Lane.

One lane remained open to accommodate residents and emergency vehicles. Vehicles involved in the production included crew cars, catering and work trucks.

According to the notice, the filming is predominantly taking place at the aforementioned properties. The company did request permission from homeowners for locations to stage equipment and set up tables and driveways to potentially park vehicles out of the way.

Filming reportedly took place from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday and 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday.

The notice indicated that filming would continue through Friday from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m.