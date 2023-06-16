Cleveland approves budget, maintains property tax rate Published 12:06 am Friday, June 16, 2023

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Board of Commissioners approved the budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Monday, June 12, keeping the property tax rate intact.

During the regularly-scheduled meeting at town hall, the board passed a budget with a $0.30 per $100 valuation property tax rate.

Like other municipalities in Rowan County, Cleveland was subject to a property value reassessment earlier this year. However, unlike the other municipalities in Rowan County, Cleveland did not see a significant increase in property values.

The previous assessed value for all Cleveland property was $214,300,223. The total property value was determined to be $228,747,719 after the reassessment.

As a result, to maintain a revenue-neutral rate, which is the property tax rate that returns the same revenue as the year before, Cleveland would have only had to lower the tax rate by a fraction of a cent. The revenue-neutral rate would be approximately $0.2950 per $100 valuation.

Property tax bills will remain relatively unchanged at the adopted rate.

The budget that the commissioners approved includes an estimated $688,290 in property taxes and an estimated $275,000 in sales tax.

The most significant expenses on the budget are for the police department and maintenance (public works), respectively. The commissioners approved $691,442 for the Cleveland Police Department and $336,431 for the public works department.

As is common in municipal budgets, salaries for the police department made up the bulk of the budget with $338,690. Similarly, the maintenance department’s greatest expense was salaries at $198,435.

Administration expenses comprised the third-greatest expense at $275,288, with the most significant portion of that item being salaries as well, which was budgeted at $117,000.