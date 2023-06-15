Hightower out on the school board Published 12:10 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

SALISBURY — The seven-person Rowan-Salisbury School Board was reduced to six earlier this week after board member Brian Hightower formally stepped down.

Hightower’s resignation letter was read aloud by the school board chair, Dean Hunter, since Hightower was not present at the Monday meeting.

At the meeting, Hunter explained that the board would go about appointing another board member to fill out the remaining year and a half of Hightower’s term.

The next candidate has to live in the East Rowan district, be at least 21 and be eligible to vote. Some of the board has experience replacing members mid-term.

“It is something we have done recently,” Hunter said. “I have spoken with our attorney. The same firm was representing us when we did this process a couple of years ago. The process that we followed was acceptable.”

Hunter indicated that it doesn’t necessarily mean the board has to follow that procedure.

“I don’t know what the feeling of the board is, whether we would want to change it for the new board members,” Hunter said.

Hunter explained that the chair and the vice chair sent notice that the board was accepting applications by a certain date.

“Depending on how many candidates we have, (the chair and vice chair) would filter it down to two or three,” Hunter said. “I am saying this as a suggestion because that is how we did it before. If we want to change it or do it differently, we can. If that is the case, then Alisha (Byrd-Clark) and I would determine the final two or three candidates, and then, in a public meeting, those three candidates would ask questions, give a presentation or be asked questions by us and the board would determine the person to appoint from that list.”

School board member Kevin Jones added, “When we replaced the last one, it was in the middle of a lot of controversial happenings on the school board, so we had a lot of coverage. I am thinking now that we could say the first one up here would get it, and it would take weeks before anyone would recognize that we are looking for somebody, so we need to think about how we are going to advertise.”

Hunter expressed a desire to have each board member be prepared to establish a timetable for Hightower’s replacement by the next meeting, which will be on June 29.

“If we are all in agreement to come in on (June 29) and have some ideas and timelines, and we can think about it since this is fresh for most of us, that way, we don’t make any rash decisions,” Hunter said.

Jones indicated that he was not opposed to having that conversation at the next meeting but added that he would like to get started as close to June 29 as possible.

“Coming prepared with that, maybe even some conversation between now and then with thoughts and changes so we can hopefully approve something that night,” Jones said.

Stepping down

On Tuesday, Hightower expanded on his decision to resign from the board.

“I enjoyed everything about the board, but in order to pursue something that could be in the future, I needed to resign,” Hightower said.

Hightower indicated that his commitment to the East Rowan community will continue.

“Future endeavors may be included in that (support),” Hightower said. “I am still going to live in Granite Quarry and hopefully continue to do things for the community.”

Hightower indicated that his son’s travel ball commitments were pulling him in the opposite direction. Hightower’s son, Cobb, plays for the South Charlotte Panthers, a college prep team for elite high school prospects.

“That’s the reason I was not able to get to the meeting,” Hightower said. “We ended up being in Atlanta for six days. We made it to the finals. I really wanted to be (at the meeting) to (resign) publicly.”

Hightower explained that he had formally submitted his resignation letter a week and a half prior to the meeting.

“I resigned the day before graduation on (May 26), effective immediately,” Hightower said.

He participated in the East Rowan High School graduation ceremony the following day.

On Tuesday, Hightower reflected on his tenure at the board.

“I think some of the biggest things we accomplished, and I stress we because the board that I was able to work with was a group of people that was really concerned about teachers, students, parents and their communities, but some of the things I think were really important were getting raises for all of our classified and certified (employees), as well as hiring a county athletic director,” Hightower said. “Right now, we are in the realm of trying to increase our teacher supplements and coaches’ pay that we hope the county commissioners will pass.”

Pointing to multiple hires, Hightower indicated that he felt confident the right people were in the right place.

“I think we brought a lot of stability with (Dr.) Kelly Withers,” Hightower said. “I think that was one of the biggest moves we have made that have been successful. You can see her passion for the community, and her principal experience brings a ton to the central office. All the hires that she has had to make, I just think we are heading in the right direction as far as central office personnel.”

As part of his farewell, Hightower thanked the entire education system.

“I could not say enough about the central office, the teachers, the support staff and the school board members,” Hightower said. “Rowan County is a unique place to be. The East Rowan community I have been in the past 20 years is a tight-knit community. It has an old style to it but real genuine people.”