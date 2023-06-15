Granite Quarry man arrested for assault Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

GRANITE QUARRY — A Granite Quarry man faces assault with a deadly weapons charge after being arrested on Wednesday.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Wayne Hendrix, 41, is charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon or assault inflicting serious injury.

The incident reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Spruce Street in Granite Quarry. The time cited in the sheriff’s bulletin was 10:15 a.m.

According to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, the incident started as a domestic dispute. The spokesperson indicated that Hendrix reportedly hit his wife’s head on the bathtub inside the home.

Kids were reportedly present, and the victim’s mother was called to get them and take them to her house.

By the time that deputies arrived, Hendrix had reportedly left the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital and treated for injuries and numbness. The deputies obtained warrants for Hendrix and subsequently apprehended him.

If more information becomes available, it will be made public.