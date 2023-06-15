Adoption center hosts grand opening Published 12:03 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

SALISBURY — The long-awaited Nina Dix Dog Adoption Center is opening this weekend.

Located beside the Rowan County Animal Shelter, the new adoption center is finally complete and is hosting a grand opening on Saturday.

Shelter Guardians’ $2.5 million fundraising goal for the project started in 2017, right after a new intake room addition at the shelter was dedicated.

Actual construction began in March 2021.

“Through all the issues like red tape, COVID, material shortages, searching for needed materials, workforce shortages, lockdowns, cost increases and the state changing regulations for the first time since 2005 only weeks before completion, it is finally finished,” said Nina Dix of Shelter Guardians. “To call Shelter Guardians and its supporters determined at this point would be a huge understatement … and best of all… this time the animals win.”

Dix is inviting the public to join the open house event, which will be held at the new adoption center, located at 160 Adoption Way, formally 1465 Julian Road, in Salisbury, from 12:30-3 p.m.

“This may be the public’s only opportunity to have viewing access of the entire building,” Dix said. “There will be no shelter animals in the building at this event, since this is the day Shelter Guardians will be giving this new facility to the homeless animals and citizens of Rowan County. Animals and shelter staff will move in after this event.

“So please come out and visit this beautiful new facility built totally with funds from private individuals, no tax dollars included. That in itself is something that the animal loving citizens of Rowan County can be very proud of.”